Hong Kong - Antiprohense, a market research company in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on ' AR/VR are popular during the outbreak of the epidemic, how can WIMI utilize the development of AR. 'Currently，the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 epidemicis having aprofound impact onpeople's daily lives.COVID-19 refers to the new type of coronavirus pneumonia. It was named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the number of countries and regions affected by COVID-19 had exceeded one hundred. With the exception of Antarctica, there areconfirmed cases on six continents. In June, the WHO stated that the globally cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 10 million, and the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating globally.

Its impact can also be seen in the technical field. During the epidemic, technology companies found that the demand for disruptive technologies was increasing. This happens because some companies allow employees to work from home, which may reduce the number of employees going to the office. In order to maintain business operations in this situation, companies are actively seeking in-depth technological innovations, such as augmented realityand virtual reality.

Augmented Reality (AR) technology is a technology that ingeniously integrates virtual information with the real world. It uses a variety of technical methods such as multimedia, 3D modeling, real-time tracking and registration, intelligent interaction, and sensing. Computer-generated texts, images, three-dimensional models, music, videos, and other virtual information are simulated and applied to the real world. The two kinds of information complement each other, thus realizing the "enhancement" of the real world.

Virtual Reality (VR) technology encompasses computers, electronic information, and simulation technology. Its basic implementation is that a computer simulates a virtual environment to give people a sense of environmental immersion.

Nowadays, COVID-19 forces people to work, shop, talk, and even socialize virtually. AR and VR have proved their functions in this case, allowing individuals and businesses to connect to each other in a virtual environment. This may create a new phenomenon that individuals and businesses will use these immersive technologies more widely.

For the epidemic, technology and innovation have helped us through this unprecedented historical period. AR holographic technology and VR provide new ideas for us to overcome COVID-19.

These technologies have played a valuable role throughout the pandemic, providing people with new opportunities for remote work, remote entertainment, and remote exercise.

These in-depth technical solutions enable people to work from home, distance learning, virtual fitness classes, immersive entertainment, and online social interaction. Currently, people expect VR and AR technology to become an indispensable part of people's daily lives in the near future

The ancient stone town in the Midland Plains of Stamford Kiel, UK, provided 9643 households in this community with free VR equipment, so that they can participate in community activities at home during the epidemic, such as virtual bars, virtual libraries, Easter activities, and even cooperate with local restaurants.

Due to the epidemic, HTC decided to hold this year's developer conference online, and it will still be conducted through VR. Players can perform various operations in the scene through VR. The 2020 China Spring Cloud Auto Show was held in April. It combines big data, AR technology, panoramic content, Web 3D, and other technologies to present products and cutting-edge technologies from multiple perspectives.

With the further development and deepening of the industry applications, consumption scenarios in segmented fields are constantly enriched, and the maturity and popularization of new technologies will empower the continued growth of themarket.

WIMI, as a holographic AR company listed on Nasdaq, is also constantly researching, and developing in the holographic AR field.According to reports, WIMI officially announced the establishment of the "Holographic Academy of Science" to conduct research on the cutting-edge technology of holographic AR and disruptive technological innovation.

WIMI'sbusiness covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development.WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Meanwhile, its commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. WIMI Hologram Cloud owns about 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 219 technical patents.It has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Moreover, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

At present, with the development of display technology, computer processing capabilities, and the Internet, WIMI's holographic technology has been applied in many fields, such as social, education, entertainment, medical, military, household, industry, tourism, e-commerce.

Recently, WIMIwants to extend its business to the semiconductor field, and it has announced the establishment of a joint venture company to develop the semiconductor chip business. It is reported that the semiconductor industry application demand in the field of holographic 3D vision is growing rapidly, so the company tried to use the strategic direction of holographic 3D vision software to combine software and hardware to extend from the application layer to the chip field, that is, the strategy to derive and upgrade to the semiconductor field.

The COVID-19 epidemic allows people to experience the charm of AR/VRmore deeply. With the continuous development of VR/AR, its application market will usher in an explosion. Currently, in the VR/AR field, giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft have gathered. In the future, competition in the field of hardware terminals will mainly be the competition of giants. WIMI intends to continue to strengthen its ability to develop holographic AR content. WIMI is committed to enriching the holographic content portfolio and providing high-quality holographic experiences to its customers and end-users. The era of holographic AR has arrived, are you ready?

