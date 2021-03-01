Leonard Nimoy Digital Collectibles are Coming to the WAX Blockchain!

Leonard Nimoy's family and the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ have teamed up to bring the legendary Star Trek™ actor's digital blockchain collectibles to fans

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – A special collection of digital collectibles featuring never seen before pictures and memories of the late Leonard Nimoy will soon be available to fans of this celebrated actor. Nimoy’s untimely passing was due to complications related to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This cause is near and dear to the hearts of Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, and her husband, David Knight. Their commitment to continuing Nimoy’s message and contributing to his cause has led them to the WAX Blockchain, where a portion of the proceeds will go towards fighting COPD.

Intimate photographs from Nimoy's family life and career will be available to the legendary actor’s fans. These photographs will be in the form of digital collectibles, called NFTs, and will go on sale March 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. EST. Learn more about the release here: https://on.wax.io/Nimoy.

The first series of Leonard Nimoy collectibles on WAX will feature 255 unique trading cards in six stunning rarities. The collection also features a fun collecting and trading system called sharding. Cards are composed of three different shards. When you combine the three matching shards for any given card, the full card and its rarity is revealed.

Once collectors have NFTs or packs, they can sell and trade them on WAX-powered marketplaces and dAPPS. Single WAX NFTs have sold on secondary marketplaces for over $65,000.

Blockchain technology allows collectors to buy and sell digital Leonard Nimoy’s collectibles. Launching on WAX marketplaces means Nimoy’s fans can buy the packs with a credit card, not just cryptocurrency. Buyers can then easily trade their digital collectibles with others, showcase their inventory on various WAX marketplaces and share on social media.

The WAX Blockchain hosts some of the most high-profile NFT sales and is known as the “King of NFTs.” Following sellout collections from fellow Star Trek alumnus William Shatner, Topps, deadmau5 and more, packs of Nimoy’s NFTs will go on sale March 25, 2021, just in time for Leonard Nimoy’s 90th birthday on March 26. To celebrate his birthday, WAX is giving away a special birthday NFT memory. Read more about it on https://on.wax.io/Nimoy.

Fans can choose from two pack sizes:

Pack of 10 NFTs: $9.99

Pack of 30 NFTs: $24.99

Past NFT pack sales on WAX have quickly sold out in under 9 minutes and very high demand is anticipated for the beloved actor’s first-ever NFT sale.

The Nimoy family is very excited to join WAX in commemorating him.

“Dad was passionate about photography and he loved technology,” his daughter, Julie, states. “My husband, David, and I are thrilled to be partnering with WAX Blockchain! It's absolutely the "logical" place to share some intimate photos chronicling my father's life and legacy! One of my most treasured photos was taken at his vacation beach home in Malibu, California, shortly before he passed away on Feb. 27, 2015. This was the last photo of us taken together.”

“As WAX Blockchain is forever, our hope is that future generations will remember and appreciate him not only as "Mr. Spock" from Star Trek but also as a loving family man and a wonderful friend who had many passions and interests.”

Join the Leonard Nimoy NFT community and learn more about the sale here: https://on.wax.io/Nimoy.

About Leonard Nimoy:

Leonard Nimoy’s career as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer spanned over 50 years. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable and loved entertainers. Additional information can be found at the official Leonard Nimoy website via the following link: RememberingLeonardFilm.com

About WAX:

WAX is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items. WAX has created a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allows anyone to trade digital or even physical items instantly and securely, to anyone, anywhere. Since 2017, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items.

For more information, please visit https://wax.io , and follow along on Twitter and Telegram .

