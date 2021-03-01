Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives Purchase Order for Biodiesel Nano Reactor System in South America

/EIN News/ -- CHATSWORTH, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that Desmet Ballestra Group, CVAT’s strategic partner since 2010, has completed a sale agreement for Nano Reactor® system with a bio-diesel refinery in South America and the Company anticipates to receive revenue of approximately $190,000 thousand dollars.

Technology Overview:

As an add-on to existing neutralization and pretreatment where Company’s patented technology is able to reduce oil losses, the amount of caustic and acid required for neutralization. CVAT’s Biodiesel Nano Reactor® is designed to use various feedstocks such as soy oil, canola oil, palm oil and tallow. Desmet Ballestra has developed an esterification technology enabling to process a wide range of high acidity feedstock, such as fatty acids distillate and acid olein's with desalted concentrated glycerol obtaining a neutral esterified oil suitable for biodiesel production, simultaneously, it allows to combine and use the lowest cost feedstock available to be processed through Biodiesel Nano Reactor®. The quality of the biodiesel produced from low-grade feedstock utilizing Biodiesel Nano Reactor® was found to be superior to the quality of biodiesel being produced utilizing conventional methods and technologies.

“This purchase order marks our Company’s second biodiesel system sale in South America and the aggregated value for this installation is approximately $190,000,” said COO/CFO Neil Voloshin. “Our Nano Reactor® system provides the biodiesel processing industry with an innovative technology that allows producers in the region to benefit from use of multiple feedstocks, higher yields and improved productivity. We feel this second purchase order indicates the growing acceptance of our unique technology in South America and provides our Company with great business opportunities going forward.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). http://www.desmetballestra.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as, the anticipated revenue of approximately $190,000, our intent to continue to focus on research and development, marketing and sales of our unique technology, our belief that our company is positioned for accelerated growth and the expected efforts to be made to enhance our shareholder's value. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform the installation as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Jessica Steidinger

jessica@ctinanotech.com