Chiesi USA donates more than $800,000 in 2020

Chiesi’s CSR program Chiesi in the Community provides significant contributions to the Triangle community and patient-focused nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), contributed more than $800,000 in 2020 through its Chiesi in the Community (CITC) corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. As an employee-led program, Chiesi employees supported 215 unique charitable organizations with 1,100 hours of time or donations in 2020.



“Chiesi in the Community has always stood for supporting the communities where we live and work. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, we realized it was imperative to strengthen that support as our nonprofit partners required additional resources to serve those in need,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We’re extremely thankful to our compassionate employees who have a genuine desire to help others and make a positive difference during times of crisis.”

In response to the pandemic, Chiesi made significant contributions to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Me Fine Foundation, Children’s Flight of Hope and Refugee Hope Partners and supported matching donation campaigns to extend the impact of their critical work. The financial contributions totaled $185,000 and directly furthered community efforts, particularly food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 Americans, or a total of 50 million more people compared to 2018, experienced food insecurity in 2020 due to the rise of unemployment and poverty during COVID-19.1

Through national and local partnerships, Chiesi team members also supported patient organizations such as March of Dimes, Boomer Esiason Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to align with the company’s therapeutic focus and mission to find cures, improve standard of care and enhance the overall patient experience.

Additionally, Chiesi in the Community continued to aid underserved children in the Triangle area through initiatives with Marbles Kids Museum and the annual WRAL Coats for the Children clothing drive. As part of Chiesi’s Elementary Engage Program, Chiesi provided employee volunteer and financial support for various initiatives at Poe Elementary School and Millbrook Elementary School, including interactive physical education tools, supplemental educational materials, sustainable nutrition programs to address food insecurity and outdoor learning and beautification initiatives.

In 2020, Chiesi earned the Corporate Philanthropy Award by Triangle Business Journal for the fourth consecutive year in honor of its community service to patients, employees and partners.

Recognized as a Certified B CorporationTM in 2019, Chiesi demonstrates its commitment to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The B CorpTM certification is provided by B Lab, a leading global sustainability nonprofit that assesses companies’ impact on workers, customers, community and environment.

References

1 The Impact of Coronavirus on Food Insecurity, Feeding America, October 2020. Available here: https://www.feedingamerica.org/sites/default/files/2020-10/Brief_Local%20Impact_10.2020_0.pdf

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B CorporationTM, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-oriented group with 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in 29 countries. The Group researches develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care medicine and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development Centre is based in Parma, Italy, and forms part of four other important R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden to promote its own pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. The Group employs over 6,000 people. Chiesi is a Certified B CorporationTM. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Michael Wasyluk, (919) 678-6611, michael.wasyluk@chiesi.com

