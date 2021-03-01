BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints June Bray to Board of Directors

Former Allergan executive brings extensive global regulatory experience across multiple therapeutic areas

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced the appointment of June Bray to its Board of Directors. Ms. Bray brings over forty years of extensive U.S. and global regulatory experience in the healthcare industry and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs and Medical Writing at Allergan.



“June is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with a proven track record in leading successful regulatory activities for both investigational and marketed products in various therapeutic areas,” commented Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel. “Her demonstrated achievements, which include 32 New Drug Approvals (“NDAs”) in the U.S., will provide invaluable insight as we look to submit our first NDA later this month and transition to becoming a commercial neuroscience-focused organization. We are pleased to welcome June to our Board and look forward to her expertise and guidance as we work toward delivering transformative medicines to neuropsychiatric patients struggling with agitation and other stress-related symptoms.”

“I am excited to join BioXcel’s Board as the Company prepares to transition to a commercial-stage organization,” said June Bray. “I truly believe BioXcel’s strong neuroscience program has the potential to change the way patients struggling with agitation are treated across various settings, ranging from hospitals to at-home care. Based on my extensive experience developing strategies for countless global product approvals, I look forward to working with management and the members of the Board, sharing my extensive regulatory knowledge to help BioXcel potentially bring innovative treatments to patients.”

In her role at Allergan (formerly Actavis/Forest Research Institute), Ms. Bray was responsible for regulatory strategies on development projects and lifecycle management in all therapeutic areas, including psychiatry and neurology, overseeing more than 400 employees globally. During her tenure, she led numerous NDA approvals, including Namenda XR®, Namzaric®, Vraylar®, and Ubrelvy®. Previously, Ms. Bray served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Organon (now Merck), where she led regulatory activities for development and marketed products, including the NDA for Saprhis® (asenapine) for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bray held numerous roles of increasing responsibility over a 25-year period at Berlex Laboratories, Inc. (now Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals). She began her pharmaceutical career in sterile manufacturing at Hoechst-Roussel Pharmaceuticals (now Sanofi-Aventis). Ms. Bray holds a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Rhode Island and an M.B.A in Pharmaceutical Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

