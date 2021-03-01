Long-Time Partners Cerence and BMW to Headline Voicebot.live on March 3, Envision the Impact of Conversational AI on the Driving Experience

Cerence leaders to present new products transforming mobility at other events this month

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Cerence CEO Sanjay Dhawan and Simon Euringer, Head of Connected Drive, BMW Group, will headline Voicebot.AI's Voicebot.live, hosted by Bret Kinsella, on March 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET.



In this live, virtual event, Dhawan and Euringer will join Kinsella to discuss the future of voice AI in the car. Together, these voice and automotive industry leaders will dissect the latest data about voice adoption in the car, the changing role of the mobility assistant in consumers’ daily lives, and their outlook for the future of conversational AI and the driving experience.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit www.voicebot.ai/live/.

Cerence Experts Featured at Other Industry Events in March

Also in March, several Cerence leaders will be featured experts at a number of global industry events and conferences with a focus on the growing and changing role of AI and UX in mobility, including:

Director of Product Management Johan Wouters will present on new Cerence solutions that bring drivers’ digital lives into their cars at 169 Labs’ All About Voice virtual meetup focused on Voice in Cars on March 4, 2021.

Hisayuki Murakami, Senior Sales Engineering Manager & Principal Marketing Manager for Cerence Japan, will present on the future of mobility UX at the ReVision Mobility Summit on March 10, 2021.

Mr. Dhawan will be a featured keynote on the future of conversational AI at Zinnov's Confluence 2021, Winning the Growth Wars: The Technology and Talent Blueprint in the New Normal, on March 24, 2021.



