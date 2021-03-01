Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,491 in the last 365 days.

Lékué and Laura’s Gourmet Granola Collaborate to Create No-Bake Granola Protein Bar/Bite Recipe for Healthy Snacking

Enter Product Giveaway on Lékué USA Instagram or Lékué USA Facebook

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lékué and Laura’s Gourmet Granola partnered to create a delicious, no-bake, protein bar/bite recipe.  This protein bar recipe is the easiest you’ll ever prepare and the Lékué silicone mold makes it even simpler. The mold is made of flexible, nonstick silicone so the bars or bites pop out of the mold with no fuss or mess. Laura’s Gourmet Granola is packed full of wholesome, clean, ingredients so the treats are nutritious. The granola is gluten, soy and dairy free.

 

The LocoCocoNut Crunch Protein Bar/Bite recipe from the kitchen of Chef Laura, owner of Laura’s Gourmet Granola, is a tasty pre-workout snack created to energize you and not weigh you down. Since the recipe is “no-bake”, you’ll be done making the snacks in no time.

 

Find the recipe for the LocoCocoNut Crunch Protein Bites and enter to win two bags of Laura’s Gourmet Granola and two Lékué baking molds at https://www.facebook.com/LekueUSA/

https://www.instagram.com/lekue_usa/

 

Lékué Silicone molds are used in professional kitchens around the world and have been featured in the media numerous times including BuzzFeed, AllRecipes, TheKitchn, The Wall Street Journal and Food & Wine. The 100% Platinum silicone is more elastic, much smoother, lasts longer and  is much stronger than other silicone.  Lékué holds the world-wide patent for Platinum Silicone.

 

Laura’s Gourmet Granola is a certified woman-owned business based in Tempe, AZ. Each granola flavor is made from premium ingredients and is baked the artisan way—one batch at a time—making this brand truly “gourmet granola”. Laura’s Gourmet Granola can be found online at www.laurasgourmet.com and at some fine retail stores. In addition, Laura’s Gourmet Granola is on the menu at select restaurants, hotels and bakeries across the United States. 

 

Attachments 


Susan Jardina
Lékué
917-825-0466
susan@JardinaCommunications.com

You just read:

Lékué and Laura’s Gourmet Granola Collaborate to Create No-Bake Granola Protein Bar/Bite Recipe for Healthy Snacking

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.