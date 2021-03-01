Lékué and Laura’s Gourmet Granola Collaborate to Create No-Bake Granola Protein Bar/Bite Recipe for Healthy Snacking

Enter Product Giveaway on Lékué USA Instagram or Lékué USA Facebook

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lékué and Laura’s Gourmet Granola partnered to create a delicious, no-bake, protein bar/bite recipe. This protein bar recipe is the easiest you’ll ever prepare and the Lékué silicone mold makes it even simpler. The mold is made of flexible, nonstick silicone so the bars or bites pop out of the mold with no fuss or mess. Laura’s Gourmet Granola is packed full of wholesome, clean, ingredients so the treats are nutritious. The granola is gluten, soy and dairy free.

The LocoCocoNut Crunch Protein Bar/Bite recipe from the kitchen of Chef Laura, owner of Laura’s Gourmet Granola, is a tasty pre-workout snack created to energize you and not weigh you down. Since the recipe is “no-bake”, you’ll be done making the snacks in no time.

Find the recipe for the LocoCocoNut Crunch Protein Bites and enter to win two bags of Laura’s Gourmet Granola and two Lékué baking molds at https://www.facebook.com/LekueUSA/

https://www.instagram.com/lekue_usa/

Lékué Silicone molds are used in professional kitchens around the world and have been featured in the media numerous times including BuzzFeed, AllRecipes, TheKitchn, The Wall Street Journal and Food & Wine. The 100% Platinum silicone is more elastic, much smoother, lasts longer and is much stronger than other silicone. Lékué holds the world-wide patent for Platinum Silicone.

Laura’s Gourmet Granola is a certified woman-owned business based in Tempe, AZ. Each granola flavor is made from premium ingredients and is baked the artisan way—one batch at a time—making this brand truly “gourmet granola”. Laura’s Gourmet Granola can be found online at www.laurasgourmet.com and at some fine retail stores. In addition, Laura’s Gourmet Granola is on the menu at select restaurants, hotels and bakeries across the United States.

