Hollister Teams Up with the D’Amelio Sisters and All Your Favorite TikTok Stars To Surprise High School Students For World Teen Mental Wellness Day

/EIN News/ -- Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Rebecca Black, Teenager Therapy, and other TikTok stars will surprise high schoolers with virtual pop-up sessions to help disrupt the stigma around mental health



Teen retailer will grant $1M across 20 organizations nationwide to support year-round mental wellness

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., the global teen brand celebrating the spirit of an endless summer, is partnering with TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Rebecca Black, Maggie Thurmon (@maggiethurmon), Jack Wright (@jack.wright), Zahra (@muslimthicc) and mental wellness podcast Teenager Therapy to surprise select U.S. high schoolers with virtual pop-up mental wellness discussions. The sessions will be held on March 2, 2021, which is World Teen Mental Wellness Day. This annual event was founded by Hollister in 2020 in partnership with the National Day Calendar and aims to dismantle the stigma around teen mental health.

To recognize World Teen Mental Wellness Day, the TikTokers will speak candidly about mental wellness in the hour-long virtual sessions - all to encourage mental health conversation among Gen Z.

“Mental wellness has and always will be a continued journey for me. Over the years, I’ve become more and more honest and outspoken about my own mental wellness experience because I’ve learned that honesty can help someone feel less alone about the way they feel,” said Rebecca Black, social media creator and musician. “I’m so thrilled Hollister is helping lessen the stigma around the mental wellness conversation with World Teen Mental Wellness Day, and I’m hoping this program helps us all learn how to understand each other a little better.”

“Mental wellness continues to be a top priority for our teens and is more important to us than ever before, especially given the stressful events of the past year,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “As we celebrate the second annual World Teen Mental Wellness Day, we’re honored to continue using our platform to support self-care and help teens feel as comfortable and confident as possible.”

Hollister also created a limited-edition World Teen Mental Wellness Day product collection to support the Hollister Confidence Project, an ongoing global initiative that supports individuals and nonprofits working to strengthen confidence and mental wellness in teens year-round. Ten dollars per sale of each item in the collection will benefit the Hollister Confidence Project’s grant-making efforts*. In 2021, the Hollister Confidence Project will grant $1M across 20 non-profit groups and projects focused on areas including teen mental health, equity for young Black, Indigenous, & People of Color (BIPOC), safety and inclusion for LGBTQ+ youth, anti-bullying efforts and sustainability.

For more information on the World Teen Mental Wellness Day TikToker pop-ups, follow the brand on IG and TikTok . Hollister and Teenager Therapy have also launched “Disrupt the Stigma,” a mini video series focused on mental health premiering on March 2nd on hollisterco.com , with the remaining five episodes live on March 5th. To watch the content series or purchase the World Teen Mental Wellness Day product collection, click here . For more info on the Confidence Project, click here .

*Donations are to The Hollister Confidence Fund, a program within the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity that supports individuals & nonprofits working to strengthen confidence & mental wellness in teens. Learn more at HopewellFund.org & HollisterCo.Com/HollisterConfidenceProject. The promotion will last from March 2-31, 2021 or until the World Teen Mental Wellness Day Collection items sell out, whichever occurs first.

