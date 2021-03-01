New Collection of Poetry and Prose Powerfully Relates Consciousness to Mental Health and Offers Readers Sacred Insight

Author Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran invites readers to connect to their inner wellbeing in ‘Poems of the Ignited Heart & Illumination of the One’

/EIN News/ -- BRATTLEBORO, Verm, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the newly released book, "Poems of the Ignited Heart & Illumination of the One: Sonnets for Seekers Everywhere / From Trinity to Unity," author, dedicated practitioner and teacher, Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran beautifully illustrates the importance of human consciousness and awareness. The author presents 54 sonnets followed by a prose sequel to his first book that testify to the dynamic evolution of individuals and humanity.



Throughout this collection, Shankaran will inspire greater interest in meditation as a daily spiritual practice based on ancient tradition and not merely a haphazard experiment. Readers will also be aware of an ongoing conversation into the nature of consciousness that makes up spiritual reality. These poems and prose serve to educate us about who we are as consciousness and the true nature and spirit that consciousness represents. The lack of this understanding is at the root of many obstacles facing humankind today.



"My new book will appeal to readers who are interested to learn more about what consciousness is, awareness and mental health," said Shankaran. "It will help individuals answer questions such as 'who am I as consciousness?’ and how that relates to thought and from where thought comes. I offer readers six visualization exercises to help guide them through various points in this process, and which will promote an experience into these sacred and meaningful insights."



Shankaran emphasizes that this new knowledge holds the key to understanding humanity's true full potential and how individuals can fulfill that potential for the good. Society has been experiencing multiple realms of crisis' and garnering this new form of thinking will help people reconnect and look inside themselves to better the world they live in.



Ultimately, "Poems of the Ignited Heart and Illumination of the One" showcases Shankaran's years of practice and teaching. Throughout the poems and prose, readers will gain the vital knowledge of consciousness, oneness and the concept of intrinsic unity through spirituality.



“Poems of the Ignited Heart & Illumination of the One: Sonnets for Seekers Everywhere / From Trinity to Unity”

By Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5492-6 (softcover); 978-1-9822-5494-0 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-5493-3 (eBook)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran has been a dedicated practitioner and teacher of yoga and meditation for over 45 years. He completed his Master of Arts degree in Religious Education/Pastoral Counseling at Fordham University in 1984. Prior to that, a BA in English Literature with an extensive Western and Vedic philosophy background from various schools. He is a fully qualified teacher of the Transcendental Meditation technique as taught by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Shankaran has worked in mental health in clinical settings and spiritual counseling as a private practice for many years. He currently resides in Vermont.





