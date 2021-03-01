Yield10 Bioscience to Present at Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Agriculture & Materials Conference on March 4, 2021

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Agriculture & Materials Conference being held on March 3-4, 2021.



On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:00 am Eastern Time, Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10 Bioscience will present on the Bioplastics panel where he will describe the Company’s development of Camelina as a crop platform for the production and commercialization of PHA bioplastics.

Yield10 management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 am Eastern Time

Panel: Bioplastics

Webcast: Click this link to join the event

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high valuable genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

(YTEN-G)



