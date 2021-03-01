Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,486 in the last 365 days.

Purpose Financial Announces Closing of $53.5 Million Investment From Allianz X

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose LP ("Purpose Financial"), a leading financial technology platform, today announced that it has closed the previously announced minority investment from Allianz X, the digital investments unit of the Germany-based Allianz Group, which is focused on investments into leading fintech businesses globally.

As a financial technology platform, Purpose Financial is driven to help Canadian individuals, advisors and small businesses achieve their financial goals. Through its businesses and their synergies, Purpose Financial is innovating to create new products and solutions in segments of the financial services market that have traditionally been underserved. The investment from Allianz X will be used to accelerate growth and expand product development across Purpose Financial and its key growth businesses.

About Purpose Financial
Purpose Financial is an independent financial services company with an unrelenting focus on customer-centric innovation, delivered through technology-driven solutions. Led by entrepreneur Som Seif, the company is developing a diversified product platform aimed at addressing historically underserved segments of the market. Purpose Financial's businesses include Purpose Investments, Purpose Advisor Solutions and Thinking Capital. For more information, please visit: https://purposefin.com/

About Allianz X
Allianz X is the digital investment unit of the Allianz Group. Allianz X invests in and partners with digital frontrunners in the ecosystems relevant to insurance. Allianz X is one of the pillars of Allianz’s digital transformation strategy, and provides an interface between Allianz entities and the wider digital ecosystem. For more information, please visit: https://www.allianzx.com/

Media Contacts
For more information and media requests regarding Purpose Financial, please contact:
Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners
Keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

For more information and media requests regarding Allianz X, please contact:
Sebastian Koehnlechner, ASSET Communications
koehnlechner@asset-communication.de


Primary Logo

You just read:

Purpose Financial Announces Closing of $53.5 Million Investment From Allianz X

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.