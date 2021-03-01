Maravai LifeSciences Announces March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



On March 3, 2021, Carl Hull, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Cowen Health Care Conference at 10:20 a.m. PT.

On March 23, 2021, Hull will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 8:30 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai Lifesciences investor relations website at http://investors.maravai.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available a few hours following the completion of each event on the Maravai investor relations website.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

