FTI Consulting Appoints Healthcare and Life Sciences Expert Jason Shafrin as Senior Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jason Shafrin, Ph.D. as a Senior Managing Director in the Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy within the firm’s Economic Consulting segment.



Dr. Shafrin, who will be based in Los Angeles, is a leading health economist with more than 15 years of experience in applied economics research serving as an advisor and expert to healthcare and life sciences companies, governments and non-governmental organizations on policy, regulation, innovation and value issues. His experience includes projects on value assessment, alternative payment model design, discrete choice experiment survey, real-world data analysis and digital medicine.

“We are thrilled that Jason is joining FTI Consulting as a senior member of our Center’s expert team,” said Meg Guerin-Calvert, a Senior Managing Director and President of the Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy at FTI Consulting. “With an outstanding track record of rich experience, Jason significantly augments the Center’s advanced quantitative analytics and modeling of complex health economic issues to inform decision-makers. He enhances the Center’s capabilities in providing innovative economic and business solutions, including market assessments, to assist public and private-sector clients across the healthcare and life sciences industry.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Shafrin has developed novel methodological approaches, quantitative analyses and innovative modeling to address some of the most difficult health economics problems and provide evidence-based solutions on policy, regulatory processes, pricing, value and innovation for clients across the healthcare industry. At the Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy, Dr. Shafrin will also work across FTI Consulting’s practices, especially Health Solutions and Strategic Communications, to expand the scope of applications in which economics can be brought to bear to the benefit of clients and consumers.

“Healthcare has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the global economy, and it faces continued need for transformational change,” said Les Moeller, Chairman of North and South America at FTI Consulting. “Jason brings experience and proven research capabilities to the Center’s strong economist team. We look forward to expanding the scope and impact of the economic analytics to assist healthcare and life sciences clients solve their most complex challenges and achieve their strategic and operational objectives.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Shafrin said, “I’m delighted to join FTI Consulting and the Center team during this exciting time of unprecedented activity in the healthcare and life sciences industry spanning new products, new or changed healthcare reform and regulatory processes, increased globalization and increased efforts to demonstrate value, improved outcomes and reduced costs. I look forward to working with the team and leveraging my experience to serve public and private-sector clients addressing transformative change and complex issues.”

