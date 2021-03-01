New 50/50 Draw Benefits Work To Stop Impaired Driving And Support Victims/Survivors

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is inviting Ontarians to join in on a new 50/50 Draw for the chance to win a nice jackpot while also supporting education and awareness efforts to prevent impaired driving, and services for victims and survivors.



From March 1 to April 1 at 11:59 p.m., people in Ontario can visit www.madd5050.ca to purchase tickets for a chance to win a minimum jackpot of $2,000. The winning ticket will be drawn on April 2.

Those purchasing their tickets by March 16 will also be eligible for the Early Bird Prize of $500 in Amex gift cards.

“Our 50/50 Draw offers Ontarians a chance to win a great jackpot, while also supporting MADD Canada’s crucial work to prevent impaired driving and offer much-needed support services to victims and survivors,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan.

This is the second 50/50 Draw for MADD Canada and is again being conducted in partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions.

"We look forward to working with MADD Canada on this exciting program which will engage the community and contribute to making roads safer,” said Daniel Lewis, CEO at Ascend Fundraising Solution.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Ascend Fundraising Solutions

Ascend Fundraising Solutions is a fast-growing technology company that helps Charities, Non-Profits and Foundations raise money for their cause. They are the market leader in data driven charitable fundraising solutions including raffle and sweepstakes technologies. Ascend delivers their products to over 450 clients globally including some of the most iconic brands across the sports landscape and world leading charitable organizations.

For more information: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca