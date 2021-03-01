Kaleido Biosciences to Present at Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that Dan Menichella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido will present a corporate overview and host 1x1 meetings with investors during Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit. The presentation will take place virtually on Monday, March 8th at 9:30am-9:55am EST.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Contacts:

Kaleido Biosciences

William Duke, Jr.

Chief Financial Officer

617-890-5772

william.duke@kaleido.com

Investors

Mike Biega

Solebury Trout

617-221-9660

mbiega@soleburytrout.com