Recruiting for Good Launches LA How Do You Kickass Video Contest to Reward Dining

Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Join The Club...Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring The Sweetest Kickass Contests and Rewarding Goodies #bestfoodinthehood #funforgood #happysushihour www.RewardingFoodies.com

In 2021 Love Kickass and Party for Good Join The Club Share Our Contest with Family + Friends Use Your Social Media for Good #kickassforgood #wepartyforgood www.LAHowDoYouKickass.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring meaningful contest to celebrate women; people submit videos of themselves or loved ones and state how they kickass to win.

Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Join The Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund value filled fun for the community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.

To celebrate women, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun video contest 'LA How Do You Kickass? And rewarding the most 'kickass' entries with foodie goodies (Dining Gift Cards to The Best Food in the Hood).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our Kickass LA contest is inspired by Noreen Mangan, owner of What Women Want Beauty Salon in Killarney, Ireland; who allowed me to sponsor a party in her shop Celebrating Irish Women Who Kickass, and rewarding beauty and chocolates (I was in Ireland on vacation, needing to do something meaningful!)."

How to Participate in 'LA How Do You Kickass?'

Must Be 21 Years Old to Participate

1. Upload Video on Facebook or YouTube and Tell Us How You or Your Significant Other Kicks-Ass?

2. Submit a video link to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

(Videos need to be 2 minutes or less, if honoring significant other tell us their name)

3. The 10 Most Kickass Video Entries Will Win $100 Dining Gift Cards from LA’s Best Restaurants

Winners Announced On St.Patrick’s Day

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Are you a fearless man who celebrates women, submit a video of your love partner, and tell us how she kicks-ass. And you will be remembered forever! Love to kickass post your video on Facebook or YouTube (use your social media for good), and share how lucky you are to celebrate an awesome woman."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.

Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org

Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Kickass Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media


