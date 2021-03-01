Recruiting for Good Launches LA How Do You Kickass Video Contest to Reward Dining

Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Join The Club...Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring The Sweetest Kickass Contests and Rewarding Goodies #bestfoodinthehood #funforgood #happysushihour www.RewardingFoodies.com

In 2021 Love Kickass and Party for Good Join The Club Share Our Contest with Family + Friends Use Your Social Media for Good #kickassforgood #wepartyforgood www.LAHowDoYouKickass.com