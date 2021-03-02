OSN Partners with TVbeat to Bring More Insights into Day-to-Day Operations
Partnership Will Enable OSN to Better Cater to Audience Needs and Market DemandsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSN, the leading entertainment network, has announced a strategic partnership with TVbeat Inc, to utilize its TV SaaS Framework services, in a step that will strengthen OSN’s position as a data-driven network and enable it to better address shifting viewership behaviour and trends in the MENA region.
In partnering with OSN, TVbeat will streamline set-top box viewership and demographic datasets and activating harmonized TV data available through its comprehensive TV Audience Measurement interfaces. The set of services include custom Reporting, Ranker, Research and Audience Manager modules to provide granular insights into linear and nonlinear TV viewership behaviour across any type of audience segment.
In the past years, OSN’s content strategy has seen an increasing focus on utilizing as much insights as possible from consumption data and deploying these insights towards content development to cater to audiences ever-changing needs and aspirations. That said, this is considered a natural step that is expected to take the network even closer to its consumers and help bring them stories that answer their needs and speak to their language.
“Our partnership with TVbeat comes in line with our ongoing efforts to bring our audiences not only best in class content but also content that resonates and entertains. Our mission is to answer our consumers desires and needs and our whole operation relies on our deep understanding of the nuances of the region, and this understanding is backed by data. In this sense, it is only a natural and strategic choice to invest more and more in this space”, said Devrim Melek, SVP Strategy at OSN.
Powered by its SaaS Framework, TVbeat enables OSN to set advanced permission and data filtering controls to share harmonized TV data to both internal and external users, ensuring 0% data leakage and 100% data integrity.
“To have the opportunity to establish TVbeat in the Middle East with a leading player such OSN is tremendous for us” said Abbas D. Tahzib, Chief Revenue Officer at TVbeat. TVbeat CEO Robert Farazin adds, “OSN is taking key steps in empowering their staff with data insights to impact their growing business, which is something we are excited to be delivering.
About OSN
OSN is the region’s leading entertainment business with the rights to broadcast in 24 countries across the MENA. OSN has a history of providing exceptional value for customers with its focus on exclusive and in-demand content, and innovative digital platforms for anywhere, anytime access. OSN is the exclusive distributor of The Walt Disney Company’s new Disney+ Originals in the Middle East region, across both its box and streaming services. OSN’s strength is its unbeatable range of exclusive programming and best-in-class entertainment led by its long-term partnerships with studio majors including Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount, MGM, and Sony to name a few. OSN is the home for premium and nowhere-else content in Arabic, English, Filipino. OSN broadcasts the latest content at the same minute as in the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming. In addition, OSN also provides entertainment content for devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones via its online and mobile app entertainment platform, offering movies and series on the go. OSN has been at the forefront of digital technology innovation in the Middle East introducing OSN on Demand, the region's first VOD service. OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content and unbeatable value.
About TVbeat
Established in 2013, TVbeat provides a comprehensive TV Inventory & Yield Management SaaS Framework designed for TV Operators, Networks and OTT players. In turn, such sell-side players can solve their key addressable and non-addressable TV requirements & challenges through provision of holistic measurement, forecasting, planning, optimization & booking features. This approach facilitates yield optimization across all addressable & non-addressable TV inventory. Active across 4 continents with offices in New York, London and Zagreb, TVbeat’s SaaS Framework is being used successfully by clients such as Sky Media UK and Ireland, Canal+ Group, NLogic Canada,
