Ivy League Twins Aim to Raise $250k for EdTech Start-up The Teacher Marketplace with Crowdfunding
Ivy League twins aim to raise $250k for EdTech start-up, The Teacher Marketplace, through crowdfunding. There is a huge addressable market accelerated by COVID.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Teacher Marketplace, a start-up in the Edtech space, sets out for its first wave of crowdfunding via a campaign on WeFunder. The Teacher Marketplace (TTM) was born out of necessity from an inefficient, unsafe, and inadequate education landscape resulting from COVID.. Founded by ivy league alums and twin brothers, TTM was created out of a need that the brothers saw in their own families.
Co-founderNat Brogadir explains, "As fathers we did not see a viable solution for the current pandemic. While somewhat self-fulfilling, we wanted to help both families and educators. Nothing on the market met our needs exactly. We needed to go to multiple websites to achieve our desired outcome." Thus, TTM was born.
Traction was quickly seen with the sign up of over 7,000 teachers and tutors in 180 days. There is a huge addressable market in the short term due to COVID. However, there is also a successful long term business model that has been accelerated by the pandemic as it relates to on-demand, online tutoring.
The 7,000 teachers that quickly jumped on-board are proof of concept. TTM has taken this momentum and run with it, adding important features such as background checked and vaccinated teacher verifications.
The TTM website connects teachers to families to search for and book on-demand local and virtual private teachers and tutors. The teachers on the platform have a full range of experience, specialties, subject matter expertise, and age groups ranging from pre-k through college.
"Based on our early adoption and momentum, we believe this is the early stages of a huge opportunity. Even once students walk back into classrooms for good, we believe providing on-demand educational services will be part of the new norm. Parents and students should not need to book educators weeks in advance. Students who need help should have accessibility at that moment. The on-demand economy is growing and there is a large addressable market opportunity," states Nat.
TTM believes in the power of education and advancing teachers and students alike through this pandemic and beyond. In supporting TTM’s vision around giving back to causes that help educators, they’ve affirmed a strategic partnership with Educators for Excellence (E4E). E4E will be the exclusive non-profit partner to TTM and will receive 10% of all TTM profits.
E4E believes that teachers have been treated as subjects of change rather than as agents of change. The Teacher Marketplace agrees and will continue to help empower teachers to evoke change. TTM was launched to provide not just a safe and secure learning environment, but also a safe and secure teaching environment.
TTM has just launched their initial round of funding through WeFunder, a crowdfunding platform that connects promising startups to investors across all income brackets, enabling them to share in the potential upside of venture investments. The goal of the current campaign is to raise $250k for additional product development, marketing and staff.
To learn more about TTM and to contribute to their crowdfunding campaign, please visit their investment page on wefunder.com/theteachermarketplace.
