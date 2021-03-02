Colon Cancer Awareness Month and #DressInBlueNE Day Highlight Importance of Lifesaving Screening
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has officially proclaimed March 2021 as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has officially proclaimed March 2021 as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month, the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force and the Nebraska Cancer Coalition are teaming with healthcare providers to raise awareness of the importance of lifesaving colon cancer screening and encouraging fellow Nebraskans to Dress in Blue on Friday, Mar. 5.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in colon cancer screening. In 2020, there were an estimated 1.7 million missed colonoscopies nationwide as four out of every 10 Americans delayed or avoided medical care.
“This is particularly alarming because we know that colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are higher in Nebraska compared to other states. Testing saves lives, but only if people get tested,” said Dr. Alan Thorson, president of the Nebraska Cancer Coalition.
Dress in Blue Day is a national effort to raise awareness of prevention and screening for the disease, which is the second deadliest form of cancer in the U.S., affecting men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. Those who want to join the effort to raise awareness are invited to dress in blue on Friday, Mar. 5 and share on social media using the hashtags #DressInBlueNE and #FightBackNE.
Several buildings and landmarks throughout the state will showcase support for Colon Cancer Awareness Month and #DressInBlueNE Day with visible blue lighting and/or signage.
• Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge (Omaha)
• University of Nebraska Medical Center Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center (Omaha)
• University of Nebraska Medical Center Dr. Edwin G. & Dorothy Balbach Davis Global Center (Omaha)
• Midtown Crossing Billboard (Omaha)
• Papillion Pedestrian Bridge (Papillion)
• PayPal, Inc. (La Vista)
• Gastroenterology Specialties, P.C. (Lincoln)
• CHI Health St. Francis (Grand Island)
“We are grateful so many community partners have committed to sharing our message and are lighting buildings and bridges blue to heighten awareness across the state. Often, people in the early stages of colon cancer have minimal or no symptoms. Undergoing screening, especially for those ages 50 or older, can stop cancer before it starts or identify it early enough to provide the best prognosis for recovery,” said Dr. Thorson.
There are multiple safe, affordable options available for screening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to start a conversation about screening. Additional information for free, at-home test kits can be found by visiting coloncancertaskforce.org/pickup-locations. Nebraska residents ages 50-75 years old who meet certain income guidelines may be eligible for free or low-cost colon cancer screening. For more information, visit the Nebraska Colon Cancer Screening Program website or call (800) 532-2227.
About Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force
The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force is dedicated to increasing the number of lives saved from colon cancer through education, early detection and prevention. The nonprofit organization was formed in 1999 and is a collaboration of health organizations, businesses, colon cancer survivors and volunteers throughout the community who are engaged in a comprehensive effort to get the community talking about colon cancer and to provide free colon cancer screenings and resources.
About Nebraska Cancer Coalition
The Nebraska Cancer Coalition (NC2) is a statewide partnership of individuals representing public and private organizations. Our partners work together to prevent and control cancer, and the economic and psychosocial effects the disease can impose on families, their friends and within our communities.
