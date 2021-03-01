2021 Travel Restrictions: Safest Destinations to Visit in the Caribbean according to Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Planning an international trip amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is incredibly stressful. Travel restrictions are constantly changing, and it is not easy to decide whether a certain destination is safe.
However, as Matt Keezer points out, traveling in the time of coronavirus can be safe if travelers take the proper precautions and follow local requirements and regulations. He advises that getting tested before and after the trip as well as wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently are excellent starting points.
When choosing the next travel destination, Matt Keezer recommends searching for an all-inclusive resort that operates at a limited capacity and endorses enhanced safety protocols. For those who are comfortable with international travel, Matt recommends visiting some of the Caribbean destinations that are currently safe and open to tourism.
St. Kitts and Nevis
Currently, St. Kitts and Nevis remains the safest destination in the Caribbean. It is marked as a Level 1 destination by the CDC, meaning that it is a relatively safe location with a low number of COVID-19 cases. All visitors are required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result upon their arrival, taken 48 to 72 hours prior to departure. Matt reminds all travelers to stay up to date with local regulations and restrictions. In St. Kitt and Nevis, all visitors will have to quarantine for seven days. On day seven, travelers will test again, and, if negative, they will be allowed to go on all their planned excursions. Visitors who plan to stay 14 days or longer will be tested once again on day 14, and a negative result will allow them to travel freely throughout the destination. Matt points out that these rules might seem rigorous, but they ensured the island has only 41 COVID-19 cases as of pandemic outbreak.
Virgin Islands, British
The British Virgin Islands are also considered a Level 1 destination. Current regulations require all visitors to complete a BVI Gateway Traveler Authorization Certificate at least two days before arrival. The certificate is valid for five days. Once they arrive at the destination, travelers will need to download a contract tracing app on their smartphones. COVID-19 test is required upon arrival and four days after arrival. Unlike in St. Kitts and Nevis, the quarantine period is only four days, and a negative test will allow travelers to move freely throughout the islands. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 149 cases have been confirmed, and one death reported.
Anguilla
The Eastern Caribbean island of Anguilla has recorded only 18 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic outbreak and is currently listed at a Level 1 by the CDC. Even though Anguilla accepts visitors, the travel requirements are quite strict. All travelers should present a negative COVID-19 PCR test and agree to quarantine for two weeks at approved hotels, villas, and long-term rentals. Also, all travelers have to pay medical insurance covering any COVID-19-related costs.
Dominica
Dominica is regarded as a Level 2 destination by CDC. This means that the location is relatively safe. However, travelers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid all nonessential travel to Dominica. Dominica has been considered a safe destination for a while now. Since the pandemic outbreak, Dominica has reported only 134 total cases of COVID-19. Travelers love the fact that the locals are some of the friendliest in the region, and the crimes committed against tourists are rare. Before traveling to Dominica, Matt Keezer recommends checking the local rules and regulations. All visitors have to submit a health questionnaire and produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of arrival and quarantine for a minimum of five to seven nights at a Safe in Nature certified property.
Warm golden sands and aqua blue waters paired with the balmy weather make the Caribbean beaches some of the world's best. Each destination offers beautiful sights and tons of exciting activities, from water sports to snorkeling. The Caribbean is the perfect holiday destinations for people of all ages, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Caribbean offers numerous destinations which are safe for visitors. And, as long as the travelers respect social distancing, wear masks, and maintain proper hygiene, they will have nothing to worry about.
Shared Media
