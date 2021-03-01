SGS’s ANSI BIFMA Furniture Testing Service Helps Manufacturers Get Listings in the New ‘BIFMA Compliant’ Register
SGS is promoting its furniture testing services to support furniture manufacturers looking to gain listings within the new ‘BIFMA Compliant’ Register
BIFMA’s new compliance program will lift standards across the industry and make it easier for architects, designers, B2B buyers and consumers to identify furniture products that are safe and reliable”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading inspection, testing and certification company, has introduced a dedicated service to help furniture manufacturers demonstrate the quality and durability of their products through the Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers' Association (BIFMA’s) new Conformance Program.
Launched on March 1, 2021, the ‘BIFMA Compliant’ program enables manufacturers to list those products that conform to the trade association’s safety and durability standards within BIFMA Compliant a new online product register; and display the BIFMA Conformance mark on products, packaging and marketing materials.
BIFMA, the not-for-profit trade association for business and institutional furniture manufacturers in the U.S., developed its conformance program and mark to enable manufacturers to showcase products that meet its safety and durability standards. The program is voluntary and open to BIFMA members and non-members alike.
The new Register and Mark are also designed to support architects, designers, B2B buyers, and consumers in the easy identification of products that have met the standards and can be trusted. Indeed, customers buying furniture can also access the registry to verify its status.
Since 1973, BIFMA has sponsored the development and refinement of standards, taught their importance and application, and translated their complexity into formats that are easily understood and implemented.
Kevin Smith, Senior International Sales Executive, SGS: “We welcome BIFMA’s new compliance program which will help lift standards across the industry and make it easier for architects, designers, B2B buyers and consumers to identify furniture products that are safe and reliable.
“As a BIFMA member and an active participant in its technical committees, we are properly positioned to guide manufacturers through BIFMA’s testing and compliance process. In the end, we believe it’s only trusted because it’s tested.”
Through its network of ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories, SGS can test performance of furniture products and demonstrate compliance against the following physical and mechanical standards that focus on safety and durability:
• Office seating
• Lounge and public seating
• Desk products
• Panel products
• Storage
• Educational seating
• Occasional use seating
• Large occupancy seating
• Small office / home office
About SGS services for furniture
SGS assists manufacturers, retailers and buyers to ensure well-designed, functional, durable and safe products reach the consumer by checking a product’s compliance against regional, national and international standards and a company’s own specifications.
Its furniture services cover all aspects of indoor and outdoor furnishings. When developing or sourcing a new product, employing SGS’s expertise to test it prior to launch can save financial cost, logistical difficulty and reputational damage of recalling or fixing defective items.
Accredited to UKAS, HOKLAS, CNAS and VINAS, SGS is a member of BIFMA, the AHFA (American Home Furnishings Alliance), the KCMC (Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association) and the BNBA (Bureau de Normalisation du Bois et de l’Ameublement).
