Have Young Kids Stuck at Home? Meir Itaev Recommends Doing This to Further Their At-Home Education
Have Young Kids Stuck at Home? Meir Itaev Recommends Doing This to Further Their At-Home EducationSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many education experts fear that the 2020-21 school year may end up being a ‘lost year’ for children around the world. Many schools have shut down in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while teachers have worked hard to provide education through remote learning options, many students have struggled. That’s why Meir Itaev, who works with the Rainbow Children’s Academy, is going to share some tips for improving at-home learning.
“Remote learning is an immense challenge,” Meir Itaev says. “This is especially true with younger children as they may struggle to focus.”
Meir Itaev points out that children often struggle to follow directions and to stay focused through remote learning. Teachers providing in-person learning can work with students one-on-one and also monitor their attention spans. With classrooms shut down, Meir Itaev believes parents will often have to step in.
“As a parent, you need to keep an eye on your kids,” Michael Itaev points out. “If they’re having trouble focusing, perhaps you can do something to calm them down or increase focus. Or you can find a way to stimulate their creativity. Every little bit helps.”
While parents can help with remote education, they may also have to step in at times to be the primary teacher. Meir Itaev founded the Rainbow Children’s Academy to help parents, not just their children. And these days many parents must be teachers too.
“Your children look up to you,” Meir Itaev says. “They ask a lot of questions and at times it can feel overwhelming, but the more questions you can answer, the more likely you are to stimulate their learning. Don’t know an answer? Look it up with your children!”
Meir Itaev Says These At-Home Activities Can Be Especially Beneficial
Reading is believed to have many benefits for children and adults alike. Still, Michael Itaev notes that reading to children can be especially beneficial. It may help expand their imagination and build up their understanding of the world. Meir Itaev says that he tries to read to children as much as possible.
“If knowledge is power, then reading is power,” Meir Itaev says. “If a person can read, he or she can learn new skills, discover new worlds, really the possibilities are endless.”
Reading can also expand a child’s vocabulary. This could pay dividends at school. On top of reading, Meir Itaev encourages parents to play with their kids.
“Something I’ve come to respect through my work at the Rainbow Children’s Academy is just how important playtime is,” Meir Itaev says. “It’s not just about playing. Playing spurs imagination and helps children develop intellectual and social skills.”
Indeed, if your children are struggling with remote learning programs, sometimes it might be better to engage in some improvised playtime. Doing so might help your children focus, burn off energy, and ultimately learn.
