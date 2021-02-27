More than 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines given at state-led mass vaccination sites

For immediate release: February 27, 2021 (21-056)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to share more than 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the state’s mass vaccination sites over the past month.

Thanks to the hard work of DOH staff, the Washington National Guard, and local and private sector partners, 70,774 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across the four state-led mass vaccination sites, which includes:

16,196 doses in Spokane

18,114 doses in Ridgefield

17,541 doses in Wenatchee

18,923 doses in Kennewick

Next week, many of our sites will continue to focus solely on second doses to ensure Washingtonians are fully vaccinated.

Please note, hours and registration information are different for each location and it may be different than in weeks past.

Spokane

Spokane continues to focus on second dose appointments. If you received your first dose at Spokane Arena, you were given a second dose appointment at that time. Please make sure you return to the same location for your second dose.

On the day of your appointment, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type. Remember to wear clothing appropriate to receive the vaccine in your upper arm.

Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ridgefield

Ridgefield will continue administering second doses next week. Those who were vaccinated at the Ridgefield site were sent an email from Safeway after receiving their first dose. If you were unable to get a second dose appointment or confirmation email, you can bring your vaccination card and ID to the fairgrounds and staff on site will honor it.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wenatchee

Next week Wenatchee is offering a limited number of first doses by appointment only and will be prioritizing second doses. Registration for first doses opens Sunday at noon. If you received your first dose at Town Toyota Center, you received an email with information regarding your second dose. To save time, please register for your second dose using the PrepMod link in the email you received before you arrive. If you cannot access this link, you will be able to register on site. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

When you arrive for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.

Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Kennewick

Kennewick is prioritizing second doses next week. If you received your first dose at the Benton County Fairgrounds site, please make your second dose appointment online using PrepMod. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

When you arrive for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Please enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon

