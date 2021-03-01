Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,085 in the last 365 days.

GOGL – Private placement: issue of New Shares

/EIN News/ --

1 March 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) on 17 February 2021 regarding completion of the private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The new shares have been legally and validly issued and fully paid, and the Company's issued share capital has been increased to USD 9,924.012.20, divided into 198,480,244 issued shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.

The new shares are registered under a separate ISIN pending approval of a listing prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, and will not be listed or tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange until the listing prospectus is approved.

For further queries, please contact:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 53

Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45


Primary Logo

You just read:

GOGL – Private placement: issue of New Shares

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.