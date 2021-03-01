180-Micron Fiber Cable Shapes The Fiber Optic Connectors Market

Fiber Optic Connectors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The innovation of 180-micron fiber cable is among fiber optic connectors industry trends shaping the market. In April 2020, Prysmian Group announced the world’s first 180µm fiber cable for FTTx and 5G networks. Prysmian combines the two technologies to start its sirocco extreme microduct cable with 288 fibers in a diameter of 6.5mm, providing diameter and fiber density for a blown microduct cable of 288 fibers. With a fiber thickness of 8.7 fibers per mm2, it is possible to install the cable into an 8mm ID duct where before it was only possible to install up to 192 fibers. This makes it feasible to install more fibers into full duct space and allows the use of smaller ducts for new installations, rising in cheaper installation costs and the use of less raw materials.

The fiber optic connectors market consists of sales of fiber optic connectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which are high-speed connectors used for public telecommunication networks and wiring installations. A fiber optic connector is a flexible device that can connect and disconnect fiber optic cable quickly. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. TBRC’s fiber optic connectors market research report is segmented by product into SC (standard connectors), LC (lucent connectors), FC (ferrule connector), ST (straight tip), MTP/MPO (multiple-fiber push-on/pull-off), MXC connector, others. It is also segmented by cable into simplex, duplex, multi-fiber and by application into telecommunication, inter/intra building, community antenna television, datacenter, high-density interconnection, security systems, others.

The global fiber optic connectors market is expected to grow from $4.20 billion in 2020 to $4.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global fiber optic connector market size is expected to reach $6.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.38%.

The major players covered in the global fiber optic connectors market are 3M, Corning Cable Systems LLC, Hitachi Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Broadcom Limited, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Diamond SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Sterlite Optical Technologies, Extron Electronics, Optical Cable Corporation, Ratioplast-Optoelectronics GmbH.

