Gamification To Drive Productivity Is A Leading Trend In The Video Conferencing Industry

Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Video Conferencing Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-conferencing-global-market-report

Gamification in video meetings is a leading trend gaining popularity in the video conferencing market. Video conferencing companies introducing gamification for corporate end-users in their video meetings to improve employee performance and drive productivity. Gamification includes components of game design, such as tasks, points, badges, and rewards in a non-game sense. Employers might split their workers into small groups and then using screen sharing and annotation functions, make them work on an activity remotely in a video conference. Moreover, few companies in the media and entertainment market are introducing gamification in their video meetings to attract a greater number of users and improve user experience. For instance, in August 2018, Facebook introduced new AR games to Messenger video chats.

Other video comarket trends include mergers and acquisitions. In September 2020, Dailpad, a US-based AI-powered cloud communication platform, acquired video conferencing company Highfive for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is aimed to provide businesses with conference room solutions and bringing the ability to connect rooms, communicate with their meeting connector technology with other video services and support for legacy devices with their room connector. Highfive, a US-based company engaged in combining cloud-based software with the company’s proprietary in-room video conferencing hardware.

Major players covered in the global video conferencing market are Cisco Systems Inc, Polycom, Adobe Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Vidyo Inc, Zoom Video Communication Inc, Logitech International S.A., Panasonic Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Avaya Inc., Lifesize Inc., Verizon Communucation, Alphabet, Fuze inc, Facebook Inc., Starleaf, Premiere Global Services Inc., ezTalks Technology Co. Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Reliance jio Infocomm Limited, Blue Jeans Network Inc, Array Telepresence Inc, West Corporation.

The global video conferencing market size is expected to decline from $7.87 billion in 2020 to $6.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -23.35%. The change in video conferencing industry growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $8.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%. North America has the largest video conferencing market share. The other regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The video conferencing market covered in this report is segmented by conference type into telepresence, integrated, desktop, service-based video conferencing system; by deployment into cloud, on-premises; by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises; by end-use into corporate, education, BFSI, media & entertainment, government & defense, others.

Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides video conferencing market overview, forecast video conferencing market size and growth for the whole market, video conferencing market segments, and geographies, video conferencing market trends, video conferencing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Video Conferencing Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3904&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Collaboration Software Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/collaboration-software-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Telemedicine Technologies Market - By Type (Tele-Home & Tele-Hospital), By Applications (Tele-Radiology, Tele-Consultation, Tele-Monitoring And Tele-Surgery), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telemedicine-technologies-market

Video Game Software Market - By Type (Browser Games, PC Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games), By Genre (Action, Shooter, Adventure, Role Playing, Strategy, Fighting, Sports, Racing, Others), By Type Of Transaction (Physical, Online/ Microtransaction, Digital), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Video Game Software Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-game-software-market

Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

