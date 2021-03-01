Bridgestone Celebrates the 90th Anniversary of its Founding

Bridgestone Corporation celebrates the 90th anniversary of its founding on March 1, 2021.

The company has positioned the 90th anniversary of its founding as an important milestone as it advances toward its 100th anniversary and beyond.

A 90th anniversary commemorative page has been established on Bridgestone's corporate website to provide information on the Company's corporate DNA, history, and vision.

Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer Shuichi Ishibashi offered the following comment in commemoration of Bridgestone's 90th anniversary: "Bridgestone has continued to overcome countless challenges, even in the face of uncertainty and turmoil, as it has proceeded to gain experience, learn, and grow into a stronger company. I have great appreciation for our customers, business partners, community members, and various other stakeholders who have supported Bridgestone throughout its long history. We will continue to place sustainability at the core of our management as we advance past our 90th anniversary and seek to grow into a sustainable company together with society and customers."

The Bridgestone Group has positioned the 90th anniversary of its founding as an important milestone as it advances toward its 100th anniversary and beyond. To commemorate this momentous event, the company will be using various opportunities to communicate information on the Group's history, its corporate DNA since its founding, and the initiatives that will be implemented leading up to the company's 100th anniversary and beyond. These activities will be based on the theme of "90th and beyond." Through these efforts, the company aims to foster unity among employees while working to accomplish its vision of "Continuing to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050."

Initiatives Commemorating the 90th Anniversary of Bridgestone's Founding

1. 90th Anniversary Commemorative Logo Bridgestone has produced a logo commemorating the 90th anniversary of its founding. This logo highlights the milestone of the company's 90th anniversary and the future that lies beyond. It also expresses a commitment to pursuing innovation and swift progress while treasuring its connections with stakeholders.

90th Anniversary Commemorative Logo

2. 90th Anniversary Commemorative Page A 90th anniversary commemorative page has been established on Bridgestone's corporate website to provide information on the Company's corporate DNA, history, and vision.

90th Anniversary Commemorative Page: https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/history/90th_anniversary/

Bridgestone founder Shojiro Ishibashi believed strongly that a simple profit seeking business will never thrive, but a business that contributes to its society and country will be forever profitable. He also believed an enterprise that does not serve society cannot last, a conviction held since the Company was founded in 1931. Later, in 1968, Bridgestone defined its corporate mission as "Serving Society with Superior Quality." The company continues to pursue this mission, which serves as the bedrock grounding the actions of the approximately 140,000 Bridgestone Group employees around the world, even today. Based on this mission, Bridgestone has put forth its vision of "Continuing to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050." The company's Mid-Long Term Business Strategy is being implemented to realize this vision. With eyes to 2031, when Bridgestone will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, the company will seek to grow into a sustainable company together with society and customers.