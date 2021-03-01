International research collaborations from the new partnership between Kobe University, Japan, and Fourier Intelligence

From top left: Associate Professor Sasithorn Sung-U, Professor Hisafumi Yasuda, Mr Zen Koh, Associate Professor Tomoko Uchida, and Professor Rumi Tanemura. From bottom left: Ms Hayley Lim, Mr Owen Teoh, and Ms Sarah Lim. The HandyRehab™ hand exoskeleton on the OTParvos™ digital smartboard. Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™

This partnership aims to promote advanced rehabilitation technology and integrate group therapy into the clinical setting.

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourier Intelligence has started a new partnership with Kobe University, Japan. This partnership signifies Fourier Intelligence’s global vision in promoting accessibility and adoption of rehabilitation technology. For Kobe University, this is the continuation to integrate education, research, and technology to support clinicians in delivering top-quality rehabilitation services.The global rehabilitation robots market size was valued at USD 529.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,617.3 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. This is according to market research firm Globe Newswire. Demand for rehabilitation robots is expected to be very strong in Japan, given its rapidly greying and shrinking population.Rehabilitation robots are expected to help the elderly regain their independence of daily living and avoid becoming bed ridden. Robotics can also enable patients to train independently and with minimum clinician intervention. This could be a major incentive for countries facing the dwindling population of working-age people who must care for the increasingly mushrooming number of retirees. By 2035, it is estimated a third of Japan’s population would be aged 65 or older.Therefore, this partnership comes in timely to address rehabilitation needs for the elderly and neurorehabilitation patient populations. Professor Rumi Tanemura from the Department of Rehabilitation Science would be leading the research efforts for this partnership. The research would focus on Fourier Intelligence’s Upper Limb RehabHub ™ series, introducing translational research into the clinical setting. The partnership would focus on the portable finger rehabilitation glove, the HandyRehab ™, paired with the digital smartboard, OTParvos ™.“We’re delighted to be able to forge this new partnership with Kobe University, which is one of the highest-ranked universities in Japan,” said Mr Zen Koh, Fourier Intelligence’s Global Hub Chief Executive Officer. “This collaboration aims to introduce previously research-oriented projects on rehabilitation robotics into clinical settings. This will tremendously improve the efficiency of clinical services for clinicians and resulting in better clinical outcomes for patients.”“We are excited in this partnership with Fourier Intelligence and to join their global research network in introducing advanced rehabilitation technology for Japan’s rehabilitation services,” said Professor Rumi Tanemura. “We believe this is mutually beneficial, as Kobe University trains some of the best therapists in Japan and combining our in-depth clinical knowhow, we can jointly develop technologies that will be highly relevant for our hospitals.”The Memorandum of Understanding signing event took place virtually on the 24th of February with Professor Hisafumi Yasuda, Dean of the Graduate School of Health Sciences, Kobe University and Mr Zen Koh. The signing was witnessed by Kobe University’s Professor Rumi Tanemura, Associate Professor Tomoko Uchida, and Associate Professor Sasithorn Sung-U from Chiang Mai University. From Fourier Intelligence, Mr Owen Teoh, General Manager, Ms Hayley Lim, Assistant Business Development Director and Ms Sarah Lim, Senior Manager of Clinical Applications and Scientific Research attended the virtual event.The partnership will focus on efficacy research on upper limb robotics for patients. Ultimately, the partnership will collaborate on multi-centre trials that will involve Fourier Intelligence’s extensive global network of researchers and laboratories.

Fourier Intelligence's HandyRehab™