New Haven / Domestic Assault, DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500368

TROOPER: Dambrackas                            

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Michael Dipalermo                                             

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/28/2021 at approximately 1012 hours,  Troopers responded to a 911 call for a reported assault. Upon arrival it was found that the accused had left the area operating a motor vehicle and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Shortly thereafter Troopers located the accused at his residence and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, Domestic Assault, and Unlawful Mischief. He was taken to the New Haven Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/1/2021 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

