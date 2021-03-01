New Haven / Domestic Assault, DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 21B500368
TROOPER: Dambrackas
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 1012 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Michael Dipalermo
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/28/2021 at approximately 1012 hours, Troopers responded to a 911 call for a reported assault. Upon arrival it was found that the accused had left the area operating a motor vehicle and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Shortly thereafter Troopers located the accused at his residence and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, Domestic Assault, and Unlawful Mischief. He was taken to the New Haven Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/1/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.