British Standards Institute (BSI) selects Guildhawk to translate and localise web content to take their message global

BSI Group, the national standards body in the United Kingdom selected Guildhawk to provide localisation of the web content for the new website’s.

Organisations rightly expect their content to be consistent in every language, every time. We give them the very best tools for them to digitally transform and succeed. And without any fuss. ”
— Rita Metlovaite, Head of Client Business Transformation, Guildhawk
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSI Group, also known as the British Standards Institution, the national standards body in the United Kingdom selected Guildhawk to provide localisation of BSI’s web content into languages as varied as Vietnamese, Arabic and Portuguese, in time for the new website’s fast-approaching launch date.

BSI re-vamped their website. Content required translation and localisation into 18 different languages to populate their worldwide sites.

Guildhawk’s project team put together a detailed plan upstream of commencement, which included batched languages, carefully scheduled localisation and QA stages, and phased deliveries to allow multilingual content to be implemented into the new site on a continuous, time-saving basis.

With almost 400,000 words being handled across 18 very different languages, and a tight timeline to launch, a structured, well-scheduled project plan was key to delivery.

Guildhawk’s project team put together a detailed plan upstream of commencement, which included batched languages, carefully scheduled localisation and QA stages, and phased deliveries to allow multilingual content to be implemented into the new site on a continuous, time-saving basis.

BSI’s new site went live at the start of 2020 in all 18 languages, and has been well received in all local territories.

When quality and accuracy are crucial and companies want the very best in human and AI powered machine translation, they turn to the trusted people at Guildhawk who have over 20 years experience in delivering exceptional quality.

Adam Bradshaw
Guildhawk
+44 114 399 9912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Guildhawk Case Study

You just read:

British Standards Institute (BSI) selects Guildhawk to translate and localise web content to take their message global

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Adam Bradshaw
Guildhawk
+44 114 399 9912
Company/Organization
Guildhawk
13-14 King Street
london, EC2V 8EA
United Kingdom
+44 7736 085586
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

tech enabled professional translation services company

More From This Author
British Standards Institute (BSI) selects Guildhawk to translate and localise web content to take their message global
Artificial Intelligence – Is It Just a Load of Hot AIr?
Hit musicals translated and localized for new international audiences discussed by Stage Entertainment and Guildhawk
View All Stories From This Author