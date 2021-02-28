British Standards Institute (BSI) selects Guildhawk to translate and localise web content to take their message global
BSI Group, the national standards body in the United Kingdom selected Guildhawk to provide localisation of the web content for the new website’s.
Organisations rightly expect their content to be consistent in every language, every time. We give them the very best tools for them to digitally transform and succeed. And without any fuss. ”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSI Group, also known as the British Standards Institution, the national standards body in the United Kingdom selected Guildhawk to provide localisation of BSI’s web content into languages as varied as Vietnamese, Arabic and Portuguese, in time for the new website’s fast-approaching launch date.
— Rita Metlovaite, Head of Client Business Transformation, Guildhawk
BSI re-vamped their website. Content required translation and localisation into 18 different languages to populate their worldwide sites.
Guildhawk’s project team put together a detailed plan upstream of commencement, which included batched languages, carefully scheduled localisation and QA stages, and phased deliveries to allow multilingual content to be implemented into the new site on a continuous, time-saving basis.
With almost 400,000 words being handled across 18 very different languages, and a tight timeline to launch, a structured, well-scheduled project plan was key to delivery.
BSI’s new site went live at the start of 2020 in all 18 languages, and has been well received in all local territories.
When quality and accuracy are crucial and companies want the very best in human and AI powered machine translation, they turn to the trusted people at Guildhawk who have over 20 years experience in delivering exceptional quality.
