Classic Honda Of Midland Teaches Local Teens Car Basics
Each year Classic Honda of Midland partners with Trinity School to offer an auto-care workshop to the school’s graduating seniors.MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Honda of Midland is bringing back a popular seminar for graduating seniors of Trinity School. The award-winning dealership has partnered with the school to teach soon-to-be graduates basic car maintenance and financing tools as a part of Trinity’s Life One-On-One program. The goal of the program is to prepare students for life beyond Trinity by teaching them life skills like self-defense, clothing care, CPR, and other valuable life skills.
This week students will attend the workshop at Classic Honda of Midland where they will learn how to check a vehicle's oil level, tire pressure, and even how to jumpstart a car. They'll also be taught the importance of consumer credit and the basics of checking your credit and building it over time.
“When I was their age, I didn't have anyone to teach me these skills,” said Joey Gabarda, owner of Classic Honda of Midland. “These are important skills they need especially as they are about to go out into the world on their own”
Classic Honda of Midland is known in the West Texas community for actively participating in civic duties and helping neighbors achieve success. The dealership was recently awarded the DealerRater "Honda Dealer of the Year" distinction for the entire state of Texas.
