Free COVID cloth face masks to communities from leading Vietnam garment manufacturer on "Dony Bus"

Dony Garment continues the legacy of serving others with the special distribution of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic with a special vehicle - gives back to communities with free masks.

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing a legacy of service, Dony Garment, a leading Vietnam apparel manufacturer plans to continue operating the “face mask bus,” a bright yellow mobile donation station that has a plan to give out 100,000 face masks across Vietnam.

The local distribution is part of their larger charitable efforts to get these life-saving masks out across the globe for free, including a recent donation of 100,000 reusable antimicrobial community face mask to the U.S.

“It is a part of being a good global supplier, that we happily provide masks for free through various ways,” said Dony Garment CEO – Henry Pham “It makes me happy to see this giant yellow bus, giving out masks in the safest way possible. The automation on this vehicle is incredible.”

“These masks are top of the line,” Pham said. “They’re washable and reusable, made from three-ply 99.9 percent antibacterial cloth, and are water-resistant. They breathe well, but with our design using unique-nano-silver technology, they also offer extreme effectiveness. This is why our masks have been certified by some of the most stringent standards in the world.”

And unlike so many other types of masks, the Dony Mask is washable and reusable, without losing effectiveness for up to 60 washes.

“We also know how important it is that a face mask be comfortable,” Pham said. “So, we have designed our masks to be able to be worn for the whole day comfortably in any setting imaginable.”

Moving into 2021 Dony Garment hopes to secure even more distribution points, in order to get their masks out to the people in areas that need them the most. So far, their partnerships have been fruitful, shipping to wholesalers across the globe.

“Our masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market,” Pham said. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”

Dony Garment also offers direct distribution for business purposes and can offer exclusive partnerships. Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.

“We try to cover every base when it comes to ensuring each of our business partners has complete trust in our company, our product, and our ability to deliver an amazing product at bulk prices,” Pham said. “We offer free samples, trial orders, and branding opportunities with logo and label service available. It’s great for corporate unity or to promote a brand.”

With their one-size-fits-all design and variety of color options, when paired with a corporate logo or label, the masks can be customized to suit any business need.

“It continues to be important to keep workers safe, and one of the few things known to work is a face mask,” Pham said. “We want to ensure that every business large and small across the globe has access to these incredible masks, to help make the most out of a bad situation, but also to help keep employees, customers, clients, families, and friends as safe as possible.”

To find out more about Dony Garment visit their website garment.dony.vn.

A short video about the Dony Mask can also be found on their official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA

Media contact: +84985310123

