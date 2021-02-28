JBS USA and Pilgrim’s to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine for 8,500 Essential Team Members in Multiple Locations

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA and Pilgrim’s today announced that approximately 8,500 team members in eight states will have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week. The companies have been working closely with state officials, local health departments and union partners to encourage vaccination of the essential workforce producing food for our country as quickly as possible.

This week, team members in Beardstown, Ill.; Booneville, Miss.; Cactus, Texas; Grand Island, Neb.; Greeley, Colo.; Hyrum, Utah; Lufkin, Texas; Marshalltown, Iowa; and Moorefield, W.V., will receive vaccines in partnership with local officials in each area. The quantity and process vary from location to location. Some locations will execute large scale vaccination clinics on site, like in Greeley, Colo., and others will be providing a set number of vaccinations for JBS team members each day at the local health department, like in Grand Island, Neb., for example. Nearly 700 team members in Beardstown will be receiving their second dose.

“We have been focused on doing everything we can to prioritize our essential workforce in state vaccination plans across the country,” said Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer, JBS USA. “Our role is to be flexible in helping our team members and local officials in the communities where we operate. Whether that includes shutting down a facility to execute a mass vaccination or providing paid time off, incentives and facilitating transportation for our workforce to get where they need to go to get their vaccine, we’re committed to ensuring they have every opportunity possible to be vaccinated.”

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s assist with vaccination efforts by leveraging company occupational health staff, coordinating logistics, and partnering with third-party health organizations to ensure medical professionals, nurses and resources are available to effectively administer vaccinations.

In January, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced a $100 incentive for all team members who choose to be vaccinated, designed to help encourage maximum voluntary participation among the workforce. The companies have also been promoting internal education campaigns to emphasize the safety, efficacy and importance of receiving the vaccine. This video is an example of that campaign that features team members being vaccinated.

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s will maintain regular communication with state and local health departments and healthcare providers to coordinate the most effective means of vaccine delivery at each plant location, and to offer assistance in local vaccination efforts.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in more than 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. For more information, please visit www.jbssa.com.

About Pilgrim’s

As a global food company with more than 58,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

