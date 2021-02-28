MSP Seek Public’s Assistance In Death Investigation On I-70 In Howard County

February 27, 2021

(WOODBINE, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death that occurred following a traffic crash early this morning on I-70 in Howard County.

The deceased is identified as Nicholas Davey, 29, of Ellicott City, Maryland. Davey reportedly crashed his red Ford Mustang into the rear of a Toyota Highlander before both vehicles left the roadway, coming to rest on the left shoulder of the highway.

A preliminary investigation indicates shortly before 5:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on westbound I-70 near Rt. 94.

Emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene and transported the injured driver. He was later pronounced deceased. The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators, Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians, MSP Computer Crimes Unit, as well as Howard County Police responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash this morning is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack at 410-379-9700. The investigation is continuing.

###

