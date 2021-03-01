Zhimeng Biopharma Announces Global Partner Search for its' Development of a Cure for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection
Zhimeng Biopharma is a leading Chinese developer of an anti-Hepatitis B drug
Zhimeng Biopharma is developing ZM-H1505R, an oral Hepatitis B Virus capsid formation inhibitor, for treating patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
ZM-H1505R has the potential to become the leader in curing chronic hepatitis B, a very large and unmet medical need.”SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a strategic review of its clinical and commercial development options, Zhimeng Biopharma (“Zhimeng”; http://core-biopharma.com) has appointed The Sage Group (New York and London) to lead the partnering program for its leading drug candidate, ZM-H1505R.
Zhimeng is developing ZM-H1505R, a patented, orally-administered, investigational Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) capsid formation inhibitor, for treating patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) virus infection which afflicts 250 million people worldwide.
Zhimeng is a start-up biotech founded in Shanghai, China in 2017 by seasoned pharmaceutical industry veterans (ex- Sanofi, Medicilon, Simcere, Valeant, BioDuro).
In China, the disease burden of HBV is the highest among communicable diseases, and about 10 million people living with chronic HBV will die by 2030. Worldwide, hepatitis B results in 887,000 deaths annually, and chronic infection cases continue to accrue. Of these, about 300,000 deaths are due to liver cancer.
Most of those with chronic disease have no symptoms; however, cirrhosis and liver cancer may eventually develop. Cirrhosis or liver cancer occurs in about 50-60% of those with chronic liver disease.
Currently available therapeutic options for HBV drive a ~$2.5 billion global market.
The hepatitis B virus (HBV) capsid or core protein (Cp) is now being pursued as a target for small-molecule antivirals that enhance the rate and extent of its assembly to yield empty and/or faulty, aberrant capsids. These small molecules represent a promising treatment for suppression of HBV, and are the focus of the development work conducted by Zhimeng.
ZM-H1501R is a novel molecule with a pyrazole structure. It inhibits HBV replication by accelerating the formation of defective virus capsid and is competitively well positioned: the molecule has superior potency and is active against mutant viruses that are resistant to other capsid inhibitors.
Zhimeng has successfully completed a Phase 1A study in the USA and is planning to conduct an 1b study in HBV-infected patients in China in March 2021, leading to a Phase 2 study to be conducted starting in 2022.
Zhimeng is seeking a global partner for ZM-H1501R to facilitate clinical and commercial development of this exciting new drug.
Zhimeng has long lasting and issued patents protecting its discoveries and its pipeline.
Dr. Huanming Chen, CEO of Zhimeng, said “ZM-H1505R has the potential to become the leader in curing chronic hepatitis B, a very large and unmet medical need.”
About Zhimeng Therapeutics
Shanghai Zhimeng Biopharma Inc. (Zhimeng) is a start-up biotech founded in 2017 by seasoned pharmaceutical industry veterans. Located in the economy-vibrant and resource-rich Zhangjiang High-Tech Park of Shanghai, China, Zhimeng is developing medicines for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and severe neurological diseases with great unmet medical needs.
Realizing the complexity of the pathogenesis of chronic hepatitis HBV infection, Zhimeng has adopted a comprehensive approach to tackle the diseases by directly targeting the hepatitis B virus (HBV) with multiple pronged attacks, as well as through restoring the host immune systems. Zhimeng’s goal is to deliver innovative, most effective, safe and affordable therapies to bring a cure for patients suffering from CHB.
Zhimeng is also actively developing novel small molecule drugs to treat neurological diseases, such as epilepsy, pains and strokes. Zhimeng’s goal is to provide novel and more effective medicines to improve the quality of life of patients with such diseases.
Website: http://core-biopharma.com/
About The Sage Group, Inc.
The Sage Group Inc. is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million.
The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.
The range of services offered includes:
• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering
• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side
• Global product and technology acquisition searches
• Strategic assessment and planning
• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation
• New ventures, interim management
• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokering
The Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals have also held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.
Website: www.sagehealthcare.com
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
+44 7785 950134
