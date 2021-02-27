Governor Newsom Statement on House’s Passage of COVID Relief Plan

Published: Feb 27, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following the House’s passage of the American Rescue Plan:

“I applaud President Biden and Speaker Pelosi on the passage of the American Rescue Plan – $1.9 trillion in nationwide relief that’s essential for Californians hardest hit by the pandemic, and a measure that complements the state’s immediate stimulus package I signed this week.

“I urge the Senate to now do its part and quickly approve this measure. As economic experts have made clear, the danger right now is doing too little in the way of relief, not too much. The path to recovery for all Americans remains uncertain, and now isn’t the time to slow down the support that people need.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners in the coming weeks to lay the foundation for an equitable and broad-based recovery.”

