MPD Officer Involved Shooting and Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer while Armed: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

 

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an officer involved shooting and announce an arrest has been made in an Assault on a Police Officer while Armed offense that occurred on Friday, February 26, 2021, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:28 am, uniformed patrol officers from the Fifth District were on patrol at the listed location when they witnessed an adult male in the roadway. The officers exited their patrol vehicle to make contact with the subject. The subject then brandished a knife and walked towards the officers. The subject ignored multiple orders to drop the knife and back away from the officers. In response, one officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s knife was recovered and is pictured below:

On Friday, February 26, 2021, 33 year-old Michael Hines, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Armed (Knife).

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body Worn Camera footage from the scene is currently being reviewed.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

