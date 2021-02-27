I-95, I-295, I-476 Among Several Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge and Sign Inspections across Philadelphia Region

02/26/2021 King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on Interstate 95, Interstate 295, Interstate 476 and several other state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties for bridge and sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Bucks County Thursday, March 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 and westbound I-295 between the Route 413/Bristol and Route 413/Business U.S. 1 interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships for sign inspection. Chester County Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the U.S. 30 and Route 401 interchanges in East Whiteland Township for sign inspection; and

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the U.S. 30 and Route 29 interchanges in East Whiteland Township for sign inspection. Delaware County Wednesday, March 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 between the Route 320 (West Sproul Road) and Route 252 (North Providence Road) interchanges in Upper Providence and Marple townships for sign inspection; and

Wednesday, March 3, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the U.S. 322 Interchange and Delaware state line in Upper Chichester and Lower Chichester townships for sign inspection. Montgomery County Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 between the Route 363 (Trooper Road) and U.S. 202 interchanges in West Norriton and Upper Merion townships;

Wednesday, March 3, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (DeKalb Pike) between Route 63 (Welsh Road) and Sumneytown Pike in Lower Gwynedd Township for sign inspection; and

Wednesday, March 3, from 12: PM to 2:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-476 between the Interstate76 and Ridge Pike interchanges in Plymouth Township and West Conshohocken Borough for sign inspections. Philadelphia Monday, March 1, Tuesday, March 2, and Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the I-76 and Fox Street interchanges for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the I-76 and Wissahickon Avenue interchanges for bridge inspection;

Saturday, March 6, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a road closure is scheduled on the eastbound I-76 ramp to northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) for bridge inspection. During the ramp closure, motorists will be directed to use I-76 East, Montgomery Avenue Interchange and I-76 West; and

Saturday, March 6, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the I-76 and Wissahickon Avenue interchanges for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training. The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges and signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #