U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations across Philadelphia Region

02/26/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S.1 (Baltimore Pike) is among several state highways that will be restricted next week, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in Delaware, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, March 1, through Thursday, March 4, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Thornton Road and Cheyney Road in Concord Township, Delaware County;

Monday, March 1, through Thursday, March 4, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Harvey Road and Ring Road in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County;

Monday, March 1, a lane closure is scheduled on Richlandtown Pike between Keystone Road and California Road in Springfield and Richland townships, Bucks County;

Monday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 3, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Charlestown Road between Pickering Dam Road and Tree Lane in Charlestown Township, Chester County;

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Morris Road between Lafayette Avenue and Penllyn Bluebell Pike in Whitpain and Whitemarsh townships, Montgomery County;

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) at the Upland Square Drive Intersection in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County;

Tuesday, March 2, a lane closure is scheduled on Callowhill Road between Route 113 (Souderton Road) and Ferry Road/Park Avenue in Hilltown and New Britain townships, Bucks County; and

Friday, March 5, a lane closure is scheduled on Baltimore Pike between Jackson Street and Burmont Drive in Clifton Heights and Lansdowne boroughs, Delaware County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

