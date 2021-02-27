Private Investigator Directory - Swiss Security Solutions LLC is listed as compliant and insured corporation

Worldwide Private Investigator Directory

Swiss Security Solutions LLC is providing private, financial, legal and other investigations and intelligence for criminal, business and civil cases.

You see, but you do not observe. There is a difference. ” — A.C.D.

ZüRICH ZH, ZüRICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, February 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Investigator Directory www.private-investigator-directory.com ) is a worldwide, global and international directory of private investigator offices and detective agencies which implemented the business excellence, premier quality services and corporate liability insurance policy, and are privacy and data protection compliant. Private Investigator Directory lists Investigations Agencies and Private Investigator Offices and Corporations that specialize in all types of investigative work such as, asset tracing and asset recovery, background investigations, skip tracing, civil investigations, corporate and commercial investigations, domestic and matrimonial investigations, tracing missing persons, IT forensics, company checks and all other types of private detective and investigations work. There are no fees and no membership obligations to be registered in the Private Investigator Directory. The Special Committee of International Law Enforcement Officers is deciding once a year, are they going to publish the specific private investigator office or detective agency in the private investigator directory or not. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is listed as compliant and insured corporation with implemented business excellence and premier quality services. On the Webpage " Find your Private Investigator " the Swiss Security Solutions LLC is listed among others. Swiss Security Solutions Head office is located in Zürich, Switzerland. They have 200 years of know-how, we are globally operating, and they are authorized by the security department of state. They were on the cases worth more than USD 3 Billion.From video surveillance to undercover investigations, Swiss Security Solutions utilizes state-of-the-art technology to accomplish your specific objectives. Their resources include counter-measures, electronic surveillance technology and night-sight capabilities, as well as the latest interviewing and investigative innovations. No matter how difficult the assignment, our extensive resources will provide you with the best results. On the other side, their investigations are structured for cost-effectiveness.Corporations regularly face a myriad of situations that require investigation and fact finding. Every day, in-house and outside investigators search the globe, collecting facts and evidence for multinational clients in global corporate investigations. The need to conduct internal investigations may also arise from the general duty of the employer and senior management to supervise and control employees and the internal processes within the organization. A thoughtful and carefully structured approach to investigations is essential. Properly executed, internal investigations help to determine (a) if the suspicion of fraud or other illegal activity has merit; (b) who is involved in the wrongdoing and to what degree; (c) what the appropriate internal and external responses should be (including the risks associated to inadequate responses); (d) how to minimize the civil, regulatory and criminal exposure of the corporation, including its decision-makers; (e) what preventive measures apply to preclude repetition of the activity in question; and (f) how to minimize reputational risks. In contrast, improperly executed internal investigations increase the corporation’s potential exposure and the corresponding risks to the management and board of directors.On the other side, since Covid Crisis, the private persons, organizations and family offices as well as investors are faced with high-tech fraudsters and online fraud cases beginning with romance scams, online broker scams and online investment frauds.Swiss Security Solutions LLC Team is always just a phone call or E-Mail / text message away. Their Management has a collective 70 years of industry experience and will suggest a case plan, case strategy and solution for you today!

Global and Swiss Business and Private Investigations and Intelligence