PSD Issues RFP for Cost of Capital Expert Witness Regarding VGS Rate Filing

The Department of Public Service is seeking proposals from qualified experts in utility finance to review and make recommendations on the appropriate cost of capital and capital structure of Vermont Gas Sytems, Inc. (VGS) regarding a tariff and rate adjustment filing made to the Public Utility Commission (Commission) by VGS on February 16, 2021. Information about the filing can be found in ePUC, the Commission's electronic case and document management system. The case # is 21-0898-TF.

The work primarily involves the provision of expert witness services to provide an independent assessment of the appropriate cost of Vermont Gas’s debt and equity and a determination of Vermont Gas’s appropriate capital structure.

IMPORTANT DATES

  • RFP issue date: Friday, February 26, 2021
  • Bidder questions due: Thursday, March 4, 2021 by 4:30 pm
  • Responses to bidder questions: Monday, March 8, 2021
  • Bid proposals due: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 by 4:30 pm

Contact: Erin Brennan, Special Counsel, erin.brennan@vermont.gov, 802-522-6301

For more information, including details on the anticipated scope of work and timeline, please see the RFP document, Cost of Capital Expert Witness for Vermont Gas Sytems Rate Filing.

