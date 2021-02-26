Gov. Spencer Cox announces Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be available next week

February 26, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 26, 2021) — Today, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) unanimously recommended emergency use authorization of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine. Once approved by the FDA and with guidance we expect to come from the CDC Sunday, Utah expects to begin receiving doses Wednesday.

“So many have suffered through this pandemic,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “A third authorized vaccine tells me that even through some of our darkest times, miracles still happen. This is a testament to modern research, science, public health and medicine. We are in a race to save as many lives as possible through vaccines. This vaccine will do that. Remember, all three vaccines are safe and effective. You can have confidence that any of them will protect you and those around you from COVID-19.”

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is authorized for people age 18 and up.

Once Utah receives doses, we will begin distributing them according to the eligibility standards we already have in place. We still await guidance from the CDC on how the vaccine will be recommended for use, but a single-dose vaccine, like this one, has great potential to protect people who may be less likely to be able to get a second dose. It is easier to store and gives us the ability to get the vaccine to more communities throughout Utah.

