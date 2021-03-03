James Haidak’s New Music Production Blog Site Picking Up Steam in Online Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring music producers can now access an up-and-coming music production blog site by industry expert James Haidak, which has generated immense online traffic since its recent release.

Haidak said since its launch, the website has ranked high on the first pages of search engine results for multiple keywords. As a result, the site has drawn increased traffic. According to Haidak, the site’s success can be attributed in part to the fact that he offers detailed and practical tips for getting ahead in the music production industry based on his own personal music production experience worldwide.

Haidak, who gravitates to breakbeat and electro music, said he became interested in music at age 8 after attending an eye-opening computer camp. At the camp, he learned how to produce simple melodies using a child-friendly program. His love and passion for music only grew after the camp. He finally dove into the art and science of music production at age 16 when two teachers motivated him to start pursuing it.

Since then, Haidak has continued to perfect his music production skill and thus has had opportunities to produce music alongside key industry DJs, including Britain’s John Digweed. In fact, he has gained recognition industrywide with multiple top-50 music releases in different genres during the past decade. Now, through his new website, he offers various tips for excelling as a music producer based on his extensive hands-on experience.

For instance, the website offers an in-depth look at how music producers can create their own DIY soundproofed rooms, which are essential for producing high-quality mixes and sounds. The site also highlights the benefits of using acoustic treatment—which is different from soundproofing—to further enhance the sound of the music being produced within a room. Through the site, readers should find the key information they need to successfully break into today’s competitive music production world, according to Haidak.

