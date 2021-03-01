James Haidak, Music Enthusiast, Launches New Microsite on Music Production

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haidak said he developed the website, which recently went live, with the goal of teaching aspiring music producers how to excel in this craft. He also created the site to encourage more people to open their minds to the power of dance music and synth-based tunes.

Haidak has spent several years producing music influenced by electronic music as well as dance music from the 1980s and 1990s. During his music career, he has become proficient in working with track vocals and sound design. He is also adept at using Ableton Live, a high-quality music production software. Now, many music fans have come to appreciate the professionalism of Haidak’s music, coupled with his signature sound and unparalleled music style.

When Haidak first pursued gigs, he took advantage of opportunities to play on several circuits, including the festival, club, and rave circuits. He has since also played at multiple festivals worldwide alongside high-profile music producers and DJs such as Guy J and John Digweed. These rich experiences have provided him with high-level production skills and fresh insights into the industry, which he shares on his blog website.

For instance, through the site, readers can learn from James Haidak how to create the perfect environment for creating high-quality music as a career or as a hobby. They can also find out what is in store for the music industry in the 21st century—and especially post COVID-19. Haidak said his goal through the new website is to motivate more people to dive into the exciting and fulfilling world of music production. In this way, they can add unique value to other people’s lives as well as their own lives through this one-of-a-kind art, according to Haidak.