2021-02-26 12:20:25.713 Scratchers Winner Hits $176,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Jerry Throckmorton of Centralia could not believe his eyes when he realized he was the winner of a $176,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Feb. 20 drawing.

"I set the ticket down and looked at it, then looked at my phone. I said, 'Well, I got all five numbers!'"

Throckmorton is no stranger to winning. In 2018, he claimed a $20,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$500 In A Flash” Scratchers ticket.

Both of Throckmorton’s winning tickets were purchased in Centralia. 

He bought the winning Show Me Cash ticket at Break Time, 117 Highway 22 West. The winning numbers on Feb. 20 were 1, 2, 8, 17 and 25. 

In FY20, players in Boone County won more than $20.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $56.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county – including more than $660,000 for programs in the Centralia School District.

