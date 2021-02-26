2021-02-26 16:01:03.567 Joplin Resident Wins $50,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joplin resident Winston Bailey claimed a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Feb. 21 drawing. Bailey claimed the prize Feb. 23 at the Lottery’s Springfield regional office.

Bailey’s ticket was the only one to match all five numbers drawn that night. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 6, 18 and 23.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go, 1503 S. Rangeline Road, in Joplin.

In FY20, players in Jasper County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $14.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county - including more than $1.6 million for programs in the Joplin R-VIII School District and $2.7 million for Missouri Southern State University.

