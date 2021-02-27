Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: Revised Revenue Forecast Means Additional Property Tax Relief

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $204 million for the current fiscal year FY2020-21, $165 million for fiscal year FY2021-22, and $93 million for FY2022-23.

 

“Nebraska’s economy continues to deliver great opportunities in the midst of the pandemic, resulting in strong tax revenues,” said Governor Ricketts.  “The increased forecast gives the state the opportunity to continue controlling spending, so we can deliver even more property tax relief on top of what I had already proposed in my budget.”

