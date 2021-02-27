Impact Integrated Collaborated With Techninier To Develop The 1st State Of The Art National Esports Platform

Aspire to achieve 1 million registered users by 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, FEDERAL TERRITORY, MALAYSIA, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn. Bhd. have signed an agreement for the development and management of Esukan.gg (a National Esports Tournament platform). The eSports platform allows Malaysians to participate, watch and organise eSports tournaments anywhere at any time.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Esukan.gg is the National Esports Tournament platform developed for Esports Integrated Initiative (ESI), an initiative to create a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive eSports ecosystem powered by Impact Integrated, under the purview of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The platform is being progressively developed by Techninier, a leading software and mobile game development company in Malaysia. As a proud partner of this project, Techninier believes Esukan.gg will greatly benefit the Malaysian eSports community by fostering collaborations among various industry stakeholders, government agencies, and enthusiasts to provide a comprehensive foundation for the local gaming and eSports ecosystem.

"We appreciate the opportunity and trust given by The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and Impact Integrated to develop Esukan.gg. as Malaysia’s most comprehensive esports platform. Following the discussion with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we acknowledged that the government is highly supportive of the eSports industry which can potentially contribute significantly to Malaysia’s economy. We are grateful and honored to be able to contribute towards the growth and development of National eSports development strategies. We aspire to achieve 1 million unique registered users by 2022," said Dato’ Lion Peh, CEO of Techninier.

Whether you are a gamer or an event organiser, Esukan.gg is opened for registration to all Malaysians aged 13 and above. Upon registration, users are able to join the available tournaments as a team or create a tournament as an event organiser.

Esukan.gg was introduced back in November 2020 and has become the official platform for the inaugural Malaysia Esports Championship which hosted over 11,000 participants gaining over 1 million views. Prior to its official launch, Esukan.gg has successfully obtained approximately 20,000 registered users. The platform will progressively introduce new features across four development phases. In year 2021, Esukan.gg targets to host over 20 eSports tournaments covering mobile, PCs and console and hitting the 500,000 registered users’ milestone.

To explore more about this platform, please visit https://www.esukan.gg/.