Sen. Caleb Rowden’s Legislative Column for the Week of Feb. 22, 2021

This week, I would like to provide a few resources to help the residents of our community find nearby vaccination events. For a few weeks now, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has collaborated with the Missouri National Guard, the State Emergency Management Agency and local health departments to schedule vaccination events across the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Missourians.

Each week, the department will post the date, time and information regarding vaccination events occurring throughout the state at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events. Boone and Cooper Counties are a part of Region F. If you click on that section of the map, it will provide you with information regarding the vaccination events in our area. Once you click on an event to register, you will need to answer a series of questions to determine your eligibility to receive a vaccine.

Currently, the state is vaccinating Phase 1A, Phase 1B Tier 1 and Phase 1B Tier 2. Phase 1A consists of patient-facing health care providers, long-term care providers and residents and those administering COVID-19 vaccines or tests. Phase 1B Tier 1 includes public health administrators and staff, public works, law enforcement officers, fire services and other first responders. Phase 1B Tier 2 includes anyone 65 and over and those ages 18-64 who are at high risk for developing serious illness from the virus. If you think you might be eligible, you can visit covidvaccine.mo.gov for more information.

I understand it might be frustrating if you are not yet eligible to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The state is working hard to ensure we are vaccinating Missourians as quickly and efficiently as possible, and eventually we will be able to vaccinate everyone who would like to receive this life-saving medicine. In the meantime, it is still important to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.

I am here to serve you, and my office door is always open to your questions, concerns and suggestions. You can reach my staff at 573-751-3931, and you can visit www.senate.mo.gov/rowden for an array of legislative and constituent resources.