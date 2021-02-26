Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of Feb. 22

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 26, legislation that seeks to create provisions relating to public safety; Senate Bill 55, a measure that would make changes to education rules; Senate Bill 72, which would designate the first week of September as Fox Trotter Week; Senate Bill 377, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program; and some of the visitors to her office this week.

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Eslinger-Podcast-022521 (2:32) Q: as I do.