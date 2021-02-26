Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of Feb. 22

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 26, legislation that seeks to create provisions relating to public safety; Senate Bill 55, a measure that would make changes to education rules; Senate Bill 72, which would designate the first week of September as Fox Trotter Week; Senate Bill 377, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program; and some of the visitors to her office this week.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Eslinger-Podcast-022521  (2:32)  Q: as I do.

  1. Senator Eslinger says the Missouri Senate did not meet during the week of Feb. 15. Eslinger-1-022521  (:25)  Q: work through that.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Missouri senators worked on an education measure. Eslinger-2-022521  (:27)  Q: so am I.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says some of her own legislation is moving through the Missouri Senate. Eslinger-3-022521  (:16)  Q: held in Ava.
  4. Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 377, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program, was heard by a Missouri Senate committee this week. Eslinger-4-022521  (:14)  Q: that great sport.

