Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of Feb. 22
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 26, legislation that seeks to create provisions relating to public safety; Senate Bill 55, a measure that would make changes to education rules; Senate Bill 72, which would designate the first week of September as Fox Trotter Week; Senate Bill 377, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program; and some of the visitors to her office this week.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:
Eslinger-Podcast-022521 (2:32) Q: as I do.
- Senator Eslinger says the Missouri Senate did not meet during the week of Feb. 15. Eslinger-1-022521 (:25) Q: work through that.
- Senator Eslinger adds Missouri senators worked on an education measure. Eslinger-2-022521 (:27) Q: so am I.
- Senator Eslinger also says some of her own legislation is moving through the Missouri Senate. Eslinger-3-022521 (:16) Q: held in Ava.
- Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 377, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program, was heard by a Missouri Senate committee this week. Eslinger-4-022521 (:14) Q: that great sport.